"Confidante" spills the beans

Lena Schilling allegedly “hates the Greens”

Nachrichten
21.05.2024 15:27

The next act in the Green theater was not long in coming. Now the "Standard" is also presenting a statement according to which Lena Schilling "hates" the party she is standing for in the EU. Schilling denies this.

Once again, "Der Standard" cites a "confidante" as its most important source. The controversial activist couple Bohrn Mena, who are reportedly involved in a legal dispute against Schilling, have nothing to do with this source this time, it is expressly emphasized. According to the person now quoted, plans for a change of political group on the part of the EU lead candidate had been discussed with several confidants.

"... and the Greens can no longer do anything"
In a chat, Schilling is said to have written that she would be officially elected as the Greens' lead candidate on February 24 and "then I'll be elected and the Greens can't do anything more muhahha". Another companion has also confirmed Schilling's presumed plans for her own parliamentary group, it is said, because after her election as lead candidate, the party "can't do anything more to her anyway".

"Trap" by "girlfriends"?
In the meantime, the German magazine "Der Spiegel" has also become involved in the 23-year-old Schilling case. Schilling's chat history is apparently available there. The "Spiegel" works together with the "Standard" - and Schilling has already denied her plans to the German medium. A switch to the left-wing parliamentary group is "completely out of the question". Instead, Schilling said that "friends" from other parties had put these things on the table ...

"I had a very critical relationship with the Greens for a very long time, but this has changed considerably in recent years - and in particular as a result of the rapprochement during my candidacy," the young top candidate is also quoted as saying.

