Lena Schilling allegedly “hates the Greens”

"... and the Greens can no longer do anything"

In a chat, Schilling is said to have written that she would be officially elected as the Greens' lead candidate on February 24 and "then I'll be elected and the Greens can't do anything more muhahha". Another companion has also confirmed Schilling's presumed plans for her own parliamentary group, it is said, because after her election as lead candidate, the party "can't do anything more to her anyway".