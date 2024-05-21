Marriage a "fever dream"?
J.Lo solo at premiere, Ben on the road without wedding ring
The rumors of a marriage crisis between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez refuse to die down. At the weekend, the two appeared in public together again after weeks, but there was little sign of their great love. And at the beginning of the week, J. Lo walked the red carpet solo again. Meanwhile, insiders say that Affleck has "come to his senses" after less than two years of marriage.
The beaming smile that Jennifer Lopez put on at the premiere of her new film "Atlas" in Los Angeles on Monday evening could not hide the rumors of recent weeks.
The 54-year-old's marriage to Hollywood star Ben Affleck was rumored to be on the rocks. Affleck had even moved out of their shared villa.
At the weekend, paparazzi finally caught the couple together several times. But the pictures couldn't hide the fact that the dream couple's marriage is probably in a bit of a mess.
Lopez solo at premiere
Just like J. Lo's latest appearance. The Latina appeared alone again, posing with her co-stars instead of her husband and putting on a good face.
Affleck "come to his senses"?
Meanwhile, paparazzi caught a visibly battered Affleck without a wedding ring on his finger behind the scenes of his new movie.
An insider also told "Page Six" that the "Batman" star is already regretting his marriage to La Lopez. "If there was a way to get a divorce on the grounds of temporary insanity, he would do it," the anonymous source explained rather caustically about the current state of the marriage.
He added: "He feels like the last two years have just been a fever dream, and now he's come to his senses and understands that it's just not going to work."
Big love comeback
Three years ago, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's love comeback was celebrated as the most beautiful love story in Hollywood. The couple, who were engaged once before in the 2000s, finally tied the knot and said "I do" in Las Vegas in July 2022.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
