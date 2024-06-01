June: Animal of the month
Gentle powerhouse with a great sense of family
Dozens of poor pets are waiting in Austrian animal shelters for a loving home. In order to improve the chances of finding homes for so-called "long sitters", the "Krone" animal corner has launched the "Animal of the Month" initiative together with Nestlé Purina. In June, we have the pleasure of presenting Hovawart mongrel Charly from the animal shelter in Linz.
Throughout Austria, there are numerous furry friends who are considered "long sitters" - due to their breed, needs or even their coat color. These animals have a lot of love to give - and yet they wait in vain.
"With the 'Animal of the Month' initiative, Purina, together with the animal corner, has set itself the goal of giving a face to those animals in particular who have been waiting for their family for a very long time," says Katharina Krenn, Senior Brand Manager at Purina Austria.
A highly sensitive character enables Hovawarts to develop an almost unerring instinct for people in their environment. At the same time, they are uncomplicated and compatible - if the conditions are right.
Charly is looking for experienced owners who can deal with the characteristics of his breed and provide him with planning security. The 4-year-old Hovawart mix is typically alert and initially cautious around strangers. With confident leadership, Charly likes to take a back seat and leave the decisions to his human.
The young four-legged friend is generally compatible with other dogs - of course, sympathy is also the deciding factor. Unneutered male dogs, for example, are not among his friends. Charly is rather reserved towards cats, so according to his trainers he is quite compatible with cats and other animals living in the household.
Nature boy and not an animal "alarm system"
He loves being out in the fresh air - at the shelter he sometimes likes to sleep outside. Charly is not available as a yard guard dog! We are looking for a home for this gentle giant where he can be kept indoors with a family and get enough exercise in everyday life.
Charly is a really great dog, a reliable four-legged partner in any life situation, who is urgently looking for a responsible companion.
Tierheim Linz
Adoption is rewarded with food from Nestlé Purina
"Krone" animal corner manager Maggie Entenfellner: "Charly is the ideal dog for responsible two-legged friends who enjoy a smart,
self-confident dog. Anyone who adopts the juicy four-legged friend will receive a loyal companion as well as a three-month supply of food from Purina."
Would you like to get to know Charly and give him a forever home in a stable environment? Then please get in touch HERE.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.