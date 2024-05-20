This is where the next State Garden Show will take place

Five years ago, Upper Austria hosted its last state garden show (LGS). Back then, 245,000 visitors came to Aigen-Schlägl. Until the next one - the "INNsGRÜN" in Schärding - nature lovers will have to wait just under a year (April 25 to October 5, 2025). But then it's just a matter of time: the next state garden show will take place just two years later - and the "Krone" already knows where.