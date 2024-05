Motorcyclist (40) seriously injured in accident

At around 10.30 a.m., the 40-year-old man from Graz was driving his motorcycle on the B 69 coming from Arnfels in the direction of Oberhaag. At the same time, a 68-year-old man from the district of Deutschlandsberg was driving his car on the B 69 from Oberhaag in the direction of Arnfels and turned left onto the Landesstraße 658 immediately before the approaching motorcycle. The 68-year-old's unexpected driving maneuver caused the motorcyclist to fall and sustain a serious leg injury. There was no contact between the two vehicles. The motorcyclist received first aid from the Red Cross team and the C 12 rescue helicopter and was then flown to Graz University Hospital.