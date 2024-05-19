Fico assassination: threats against the country’s media

For years, politicians had referred to journalists as enemies of the nation and "anti-Slovak prostitutes", Balogová reported, alluding to a quote by Fico. The latter had already called some journalists "dirty anti-Slovak whores" in 2016 and added: "I insist on this expression." In April of this year, Fico again accused the media of spreading hatred against the government. "I am just waiting for this frustration, which is so intensely stirred up by (daily newspapers and news portals, note) 'Dennik N', 'Sme' or 'Aktuality', to result in the murder of a leading government politician. And I am not exaggerating in the slightest," Fico said a few weeks ago.