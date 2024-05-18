Richard Gere: Ageing as an actor is “bizarre”

Gere's father recently died at the age of 101. In Cannes, the actor said that he processed his feelings after this death during the filming of the movie. Seeing himself as an older version of himself alienated him and also made him think of his father. "I wanted to pay homage to my father as much as possible. I look like my father too. And it was crazy when we went through the process of aging in the movie, how much I saw myself looking like myself in a few years - assuming I'm going to be as old as my father. It's a very strange thing."