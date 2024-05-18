Vorteilswelt
Statement in Cannes

Richard Gere: Ageing as an actor is “bizarre”

Nachrichten
18.05.2024 15:20

Hollywood star Richard Gere describes ageing as an actor as a strange experience. "When you see yourself in a movie, it follows your whole life," said the 74-year-old at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Saturday. "When I get an award at a film festival and they show a montage of my movies, it's a really bizarre experience to see your life in front of you in two minutes," Gere said.

"So I see the characters, but I also see myself. I was the person pretending to be that character. It's a very strange thing to be an actor," Gere continued.

Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva at the Cannes Film Festival - 33 years separate the couple. (Bild: APA/AFP)
Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva at the Cannes Film Festival - 33 years separate the couple.
(Bild: APA/AFP)

Gere was made older for new film
Gere plays the leading role in the competition film "Oh, Canada" by Paul Schrader. The literary adaptation is about a documentary filmmaker suffering from cancer who gives an interview about his life before his death. Gere plays Leonard Fife, a director of political documentaries. In the interview, he wants to reveal things from his past to his wife Emma (Uma Thurman) that he was never able to tell her. In the drama, Gere is partially aged by make-up.

Gere's father recently died at the age of 101. In Cannes, the actor said that he processed his feelings after this death during the filming of the movie. Seeing himself as an older version of himself alienated him and also made him think of his father. "I wanted to pay homage to my father as much as possible. I look like my father too. And it was crazy when we went through the process of aging in the movie, how much I saw myself looking like myself in a few years - assuming I'm going to be as old as my father. It's a very strange thing."

