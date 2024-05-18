Statement in Cannes
Richard Gere: Ageing as an actor is “bizarre”
Hollywood star Richard Gere describes ageing as an actor as a strange experience. "When you see yourself in a movie, it follows your whole life," said the 74-year-old at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Saturday. "When I get an award at a film festival and they show a montage of my movies, it's a really bizarre experience to see your life in front of you in two minutes," Gere said.
"So I see the characters, but I also see myself. I was the person pretending to be that character. It's a very strange thing to be an actor," Gere continued.
Gere was made older for new film
Gere plays the leading role in the competition film "Oh, Canada" by Paul Schrader. The literary adaptation is about a documentary filmmaker suffering from cancer who gives an interview about his life before his death. Gere plays Leonard Fife, a director of political documentaries. In the interview, he wants to reveal things from his past to his wife Emma (Uma Thurman) that he was never able to tell her. In the drama, Gere is partially aged by make-up.
Gere's father recently died at the age of 101. In Cannes, the actor said that he processed his feelings after this death during the filming of the movie. Seeing himself as an older version of himself alienated him and also made him think of his father. "I wanted to pay homage to my father as much as possible. I look like my father too. And it was crazy when we went through the process of aging in the movie, how much I saw myself looking like myself in a few years - assuming I'm going to be as old as my father. It's a very strange thing."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.