"No getting through"
Does the Adler market already have too many stallholders?
Wild crowds, piles of garbage, a local café owner even thinks that emergency services are being hindered in their work because there is no getting through at certain times. Is the Adler market already too crowded?
The Viktor Adler market in Favoriten. Popular with political parties during election campaigns. But also with the local population in search of fresh fruit, vegetables or a good cup of coffee. Perhaps it is already too popular.
Because the wild crowds, especially on Fridays and Saturdays, are taking on alarming proportions, says Bernd Prokes, who has run the café of the same name on the square with his mother for decades. "Even the emergency services can't get through. I've seen ambulances having to stay on the sidelines," says the restaurateur.
Regulars would get upset. They feel harassed by the hustle and bustle and can hardly get to the tables.
43 more stalls than before Corona
The misery began with the pandemic. The city allowed an additional 43 stalls onto the market square. The traders come in the morning and have to leave again at 1 pm. Corona is a thing of the past, the stalls remain. "That has worked well. Customers appreciate the wider range of products," explains market office spokesperson Alexander Hengl.
Hengl denies that emergency vehicles are hindered: "The required passage width of three and a half meters is guaranteed everywhere." However, the mountains of garbage have grown.
Cardboard boxes, plastic containers, shriveled food and crates lie carelessly on the ground. "It's really bad," rages a Krone reader. Prokes says that other store owners have also complained - to no avail. Because the city makes money here: more stalls, more money. The market office spokesperson doesn't want to know anything about it: "I don't know of any other complaints."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.