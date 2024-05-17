“I regret that I have to fight for the compulsory portion”

Conny Bischofberger asked whether Niki would have wanted it that way. "Nobody wants that, not even the family. But as his wife, we were married for eleven years, I am entitled to a statutory compulsory portion. I regret that I have to fight for and claim this in court. When you have been married to a public figure like Niki Lauda, you have to put up with being dragged through the media as a "money-grabbing widow", explains Birgit Lauda, "to be honest, it doesn't leave you completely cold ..."