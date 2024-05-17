Ice Hockey World Championship: Austria is the biggest sensation!

"You need twelve points for the quarter-finals"

Austria can now at least go into the final games against Norway on Sunday and Great Britain on Tuesday with a good points cushion, which had been classified as crucial for survival. Two victories would probably secure the best World Championship placing for 21 years (tenth place in Helsinki), possibly even more. But Bader, the sober and reserved Swiss, puts the brakes on. "It's still presumptuous, you need twelve points for the quarter-finals," he said, calling instead for a focus on performance. "We don't have to act like we're favourites against Norway and Great Britain, we have to play with the same mindset against those two teams and the Czech Republic as we did in the last few games, otherwise things will quickly go in the other direction," the team boss emphasized.