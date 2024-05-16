Plan in the Netherlands
Wilders wants to cut social benefits for asylum seekers
The Dutch right-wing populist Geert Wilders has announced the "strictest asylum policy ever" for his country. The coalition plans to limit asylum status for a limited period of time, restrict family reunification and cut social benefits.
Even labor migration and the admission of foreign students are to be restricted. "The Netherlands must structurally belong to the category of member states with the strictest admission rules in Europe," the coalition paper states. "People in Africa and the Middle East will consider whether they might not be better off elsewhere," said Wilders.
Dispute with the EU Commission?
The current EU asylum rules are to be circumvented and an exit clause submitted to the European Commission. The Commission reacted promptly and announced that it would do its part to ensure that the legislation was implemented.
Other plans of the new government in the Netherlands include relaxing environmental regulations for farmers, cutting civil servant positions and subsidies for public broadcasting. In addition, subsidies for sustainable energy and development aid are to be reduced, while natural gas production is to be expanded. Ukraine, a country at war, is to continue to receive funds for defense.
Four weeks until thenew governmenttakes office
It will probably be another four weeks before the new government takes office. First, parliament will debate the plans, then the cabinet must be put together. The new coalition consists of the Party for Freedom (PVV) under Wilders, the right-wing liberal VDD under former Prime Minister Mark Rutte, the new right-wing conservative NSC and the right-wing populist farmers' party BBB (see video above). They have 88 of the 150 seats. It is still unclear who will become head of government.
