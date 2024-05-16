Wilders wants to cut social benefits for asylum seekers

Four weeks until thenew governmenttakes office

It will probably be another four weeks before the new government takes office. First, parliament will debate the plans, then the cabinet must be put together. The new coalition consists of the Party for Freedom (PVV) under Wilders, the right-wing liberal VDD under former Prime Minister Mark Rutte, the new right-wing conservative NSC and the right-wing populist farmers' party BBB (see video above). They have 88 of the 150 seats. It is still unclear who will become head of government.