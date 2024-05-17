“Those who commit crimes have no place here”

Apprehensions down significantly

In the first quarter of last year, 4450 illegal immigrants were intercepted at the border with Hungary, according to the Ministry of the Interior; in 2024, the number of apprehensions from January to March amounted to just 190. Only six immigrants were registered in Burgenland last week. This brings the total number of migrants this year to 245. In the past, this influx had to be dealt with in a single day. Accordingly, arrests of smugglers are now also rare. Only four offenders were stopped this year. There used to be up to 30 in a week. Karner attributes this development to Austria's stricter asylum policy with more border controls and deportations.