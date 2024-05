Smiley is to ensure greater safety in traffic

A smile with an effect

Another ten speed indicators are now being installed. Two each have been installed in Egelsee, Gneixendorf, Krems-Süd, Lerchenfeld and one each in Mitterau and Weinzierl. "Slow down!" is the message if a sad face is displayed. If, on the other hand, a smiling smiley appears, the speed is fine. "I am delighted that we have now been able to implement this awareness-raising measure for greater road safety in all districts of Krems," emphasizes Alexandra Ambrosch, City Councillor for Mobility.