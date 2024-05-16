Showers and thunderstorms
Heavy rainfall: Red weather warning level declared
Weather warning for parts of Austria: heavy rain showers are expected in Burgenland, Tyrol, Carinthia and Styria during the course of Thursday. The entire Whitsun weekend will be changeable.
Low pressure system "Juli" is currently crossing the Alpine region. According to the weather experts at the Austrian Severe Weather Center (UWZ), shower and thunderstorm activity will increase over the course of Thursday. Larger amounts of precipitation are to be expected. The UWZ has therefore issued a red - and therefore the second-highest - warning level for parts of Burgenland, Tyrol, Styria and Carinthia.
The weather will remain unsettled in most parts of Austria on Friday. Heavy rainfall is expected in the south-east in particular. In addition, moderate to brisk south-easterly to easterly winds will blow in the north and east. According to the meteorologists at Geosphere Austria, maximum temperatures of up to 23 degrees are expected.
Saturday will be much friendlier: it should be mainly sunny and dry. The tendency for thunderstorms will remain low and the wind will be light. Up to 24 degrees are possible during the day.
Sunday will also be mostly sunny. However, some cumulus clouds will form during the day and showers and thunderstorms are to be expected along the northern side of the Alps. However, it will remain pleasantly warm at up to 25 degrees.
On Monday , rain showers or thunderstorms are expected throughout the country from midday at the latest. According to Geosphere, most of the showers will fall over the eastern half of the country. The maximum daily temperatures will remain at 25 degrees.
