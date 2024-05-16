Sophie Turner opens up about marriage break-up with Joe Jonas

"There were days when I didn't know if I would make it. I called my lawyer and said: 'I can't do this. I just can't'," Turner recalled. "I was just never strong enough to stand up for myself." After two weeks, her lawyer reminded her that she was fighting for her children. "As soon as someone says to me: 'Do it for your children', I'll do it. I wouldn't do it for myself, but I will summon up the strength for them."