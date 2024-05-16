"The worst days"
Sophie Turner opens up about marriage break-up with Joe Jonas
Sophie Turner has opened up about her break-up with Joe Jonas in an interview with British magazine "Vogue". It was "the worst days of her life", explained the 28-year-old. However, she received valuable support from pop star Taylor Swift. "Taylor has been an absolute hero to me this year," said the ex 'Game of Thrones' beauty.
The "Game of Thrones" actress and the "Sucker" singer announced their separation last September after four years of marriage and then fought a weeks-long custody battle over their two daughters.
Turner admitted in an interview with the magazine that she was particularly upset about being portrayed as a bad mother. Because while her ex had been photographed with the photos, she had been stuck filming a new project.
"I remember I was on set, I had a contract for another two weeks, so I couldn't leave," the actress explained. "My kids were in the States and I couldn't see them because I had to finish Joan (the name of the drama series in which Turner plays Joan Hannington, ed.). And then all these articles came out."
That hurt, she says, because "I really agonize over every single thing I do as a mother - the guilt of being a mother is so real! I had to keep telling myself: 'None of this is true. You're a good mother and you've never been a party animal'." When she thinks back, she can only describe this time as "the worst days of my life". She is "still in shock", says Turner.
Wanted to fight for children
In addition, the situation between Turner and Jonas came to a head when Jonas refused to hand over the passports of their children so that they could no longer travel to the UK with their mother. Turner then filed a lawsuit.
"There were days when I didn't know if I would make it. I called my lawyer and said: 'I can't do this. I just can't'," Turner recalled. "I was just never strong enough to stand up for myself." After two weeks, her lawyer reminded her that she was fighting for her children. "As soon as someone says to me: 'Do it for your children', I'll do it. I wouldn't do it for myself, but I will summon up the strength for them."
The fact that everything has turned out this way makes her "unhappy", says Turner, "especially when it comes to my children. they are the victims in all of this. But I think we're doing the best we can." She is "confident that we will find a solution", after all Jonas is "a great father to our children and that's all I can ask for".
Swift as a great support
In September, photos also emerged of Turner and Swift going out together in New York. Swift dated Jonas for a short time when she was 18.
According to the "Vogue" interview, Turner contacted the pop singer while looking for an apartment in New York. Swift then offered the Brit to move in with her daughters.
"I've never been as grateful to anyone as I am to her, because she took my kids and me in and gave us a home and a safe place," Turner explained. "She really does have a heart of gold."
