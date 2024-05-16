NBA play-offs
“Not there yet!” Celtics advance to the next round
The Boston Celtics are the first professional basketball team in the NBA to reach the conference finals.
The best team in the basic round secured the necessary fourth victory in the series with a 113:98 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers and is now in the NBA semi-finals for the third time in a row. Their opponents there will be either the New York Knicks or the Indiana Pacers. The Knicks have a 3:2 lead in their duel.
The Celtics had a tough time against the Cavaliers and tested the nerves of the fans in the TD Garden. "We didn't expect to win the game in the first or second quarter. It takes as long as it takes," said Jayson Tatum, who scored the most points for the Celtics with 25, on US television after the game.
Getting to the conference finals is not yet a great success: "I've been here many times. That's not the goal." Al Horford had an outstanding game, finishing with 22 points and 15 rebounds. The best scorer for the Cavaliers was Evan Mobley with 33 points.
"Have to finish it off"
The Dallas Mavericks claimed a 104:92 win in Oklahoma City and took a 3:2 lead in the contested Western Conference series. Two days after dropping the game in Dallas, the Mavericks led by stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving were in control at all times.
"It's only 3:2, we have to finish it off," said Doncic. The Slovenian recorded a triple double with 31 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. Irving had another below-average evening with 12 points and four assists. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the best man for the Oklahoma City Thunder with 30 points. The game can now be decided in game six on Sunday night in Dallas.
