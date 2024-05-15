Milan wins, Großschartner crashes shortly before the finish

The eleventh stage was dominated by a three-man breakaway group with Cofidis pro Thomas Champion and the Visma duo Tim Van Dijke and Edoardo Affini. The trio was caught by the sprinter teams just 35 km before the finish. However, the Dutch Visma team suffered its fourth retirement before the start of the stage, with shooting star Cian Uijtdebroeks unable to continue due to illness. The 21-year-old Belgian was in fifth place overall and wore the white jersey of the best young rider.