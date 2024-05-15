Eleventh stage of the Giro
Milan wins, Großschartner crashes shortly before the finish
Jonathan Milan has won the eleventh stage of the Giro d'Italia in a bunch sprint and celebrated his second stage victory in this year's Tour of Italy. The 23-year-old Italian (Lidl-Trek) came out on top on Wednesday after 207 km from Foiano di Val Fortore to Francavilla al Mare ahead of Tim Merlier (Quick-Step) and Kaden Groves (Alpecin) and extended his lead in the points classification. The pink jersey continues to be worn by the Slovenian top favorite Tadej Pogacar.
Around 20 kilometers before the finish, Felix Großschartner, one of UAE star Pogacar's most important helpers, crashed just like sprinter Fabio Jakobsen and landed in the meadow next to the roadside. After a short breather, the 30-year-old Upper Austrian was able to get back on the bike with a pained face. Jakobsen was doubly unlucky, as the Dutchman was also involved in a mass crash shortly before the finish.
The eleventh stage was dominated by a three-man breakaway group with Cofidis pro Thomas Champion and the Visma duo Tim Van Dijke and Edoardo Affini. The trio was caught by the sprinter teams just 35 km before the finish. However, the Dutch Visma team suffered its fourth retirement before the start of the stage, with shooting star Cian Uijtdebroeks unable to continue due to illness. The 21-year-old Belgian was in fifth place overall and wore the white jersey of the best young rider.
On Thursday, 193 km from Martinsicuro to Fano are on the program, the twelfth stage of this year's Tour of Italy is peppered with several short but steep climbs.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.