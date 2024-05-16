Liebenau far too small
New record: Sturm can already celebrate!
The Liebenau stadium is far too small for the grand final for the championship title. Incredible rush of fans at the last game on Sunday (17) against Austria Klagenfurt. The Blacks' fan stores are also "plundered" like never before. Already certain: the 2023/24 season is historic for Sturm!
Graz, no, the whole of Styria is eagerly awaiting Sunday! A country in a state of emergency, almost everyone is Sturm-narrisch! In the fan stores, the black Knofel are standing around, certain jersey sizes have long been sold out. Crazy sums are being offered on the internet for match tickets against Klagenfurt. Some fans are prepared to pay 150 to 200 euros for a ticket. Everyone wants to be there when Christian Ilzer's team could bring the second double in the club's history to the Mur.
We could easily have sold more than 30,000 tickets for the last round. I'm probably the most sought-after man at Sturm at the moment.
Sturms Geschäftsführer Thomas Tebbich
Rumor has it that Thomas Tebbich has been walking around the office for days with Euro signs in his eyes. "This is really unbelievable! I've never experienced such a rush. We could easily have sold more than 30,000 tickets for the last round. I'm probably the most sought-after man at Sturm at the moment," grinned the business manager, who thanked all the fanshop employees for their hard work on Wednesday. "Since the Cup semi-final against Salzburg, I've been getting around 50 calls a day about tickets."
More than ever before
But: The supporters are not only storming the Liebenau stadium now in the title thriller, which cannot hold a candle to the onslaught due to its modest capacity. Because: Double or not - Sturm can already rejoice. As the season draws to a close, the Blacks have set a new attendance record: while an average of 14,272 fans flocked to home games in the first championship season of 1997/98, the club already has 14,809 before the last match in the Merkur Arena! A new record in the club's history!
In Salzburg, on the other hand, it's business as usual ahead of the big showdown: the fan rush remains within the usual limits, the upper tier of the Bullen-Arena remains closed even in the title final spurt.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
