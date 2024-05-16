Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Liebenau far too small

New record: Sturm can already celebrate!

Nachrichten
16.05.2024 07:30

The Liebenau stadium is far too small for the grand final for the championship title. Incredible rush of fans at the last game on Sunday (17) against Austria Klagenfurt. The Blacks' fan stores are also "plundered" like never before. Already certain: the 2023/24 season is historic for Sturm!

comment0 Kommentare

Graz, no, the whole of Styria is eagerly awaiting Sunday! A country in a state of emergency, almost everyone is Sturm-narrisch! In the fan stores, the black Knofel are standing around, certain jersey sizes have long been sold out. Crazy sums are being offered on the internet for match tickets against Klagenfurt. Some fans are prepared to pay 150 to 200 euros for a ticket. Everyone wants to be there when Christian Ilzer's team could bring the second double in the club's history to the Mur.

Zitat Icon

We could easily have sold more than 30,000 tickets for the last round. I'm probably the most sought-after man at Sturm at the moment.

Sturms Geschäftsführer Thomas Tebbich

Rumor has it that Thomas Tebbich has been walking around the office for days with Euro signs in his eyes. "This is really unbelievable! I've never experienced such a rush. We could easily have sold more than 30,000 tickets for the last round. I'm probably the most sought-after man at Sturm at the moment," grinned the business manager, who thanked all the fanshop employees for their hard work on Wednesday. "Since the Cup semi-final against Salzburg, I've been getting around 50 calls a day about tickets."

More than ever before
But: The supporters are not only storming the Liebenau stadium now in the title thriller, which cannot hold a candle to the onslaught due to its modest capacity. Because: Double or not - Sturm can already rejoice. As the season draws to a close, the Blacks have set a new attendance record: while an average of 14,272 fans flocked to home games in the first championship season of 1997/98, the club already has 14,809 before the last match in the Merkur Arena! A new record in the club's history!

Sturm's managing director Thomas Tebbich is a man in demand (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Sturm's managing director Thomas Tebbich is a man in demand
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

In Salzburg, on the other hand, it's business as usual ahead of the big showdown: the fan rush remains within the usual limits, the upper tier of the Bullen-Arena remains closed even in the title final spurt.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Burghard Enzinger
Burghard Enzinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf