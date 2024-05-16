New record: Sturm can already celebrate!

More than ever before

But: The supporters are not only storming the Liebenau stadium now in the title thriller, which cannot hold a candle to the onslaught due to its modest capacity. Because: Double or not - Sturm can already rejoice. As the season draws to a close, the Blacks have set a new attendance record: while an average of 14,272 fans flocked to home games in the first championship season of 1997/98, the club already has 14,809 before the last match in the Merkur Arena! A new record in the club's history!