String trap in forest set exactly at head height

Cord cut immediately

According to G., the compact cord had been attached at a height of around 1.2 meters. "The perpetrator seems to have deliberately accepted that animals could also be strangled," says an annoyed G. On this stretch in the middle of the forest, roe deer would come running at full speed. "Normally, you just attach a branch to a feeding station, where the deer then strip the pole as they feed." G. cut the cord immediately to prevent animal suffering. It is unclear who attached it.