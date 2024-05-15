Charity concert planned
Styrian couple show a big heart for Ukraine
Sascha Brandmüller and Barbara Kappaun have been Ukraine helpers from the very beginning. They tirelessly bring relief supplies to war victims. To collect donations, the couple always come up with something new: Now a charity concert in Leibnitz is just around the corner.
"Our project started right after the war began," says Sascha Brandmüller. "My partner and I couldn't just stand by and watch - we had to do something." And so the two Red Cross paramedics decided to collect medical supplies and deliver them to Ukraine. Brandmüller and his girlfriend Barbara Kappaun have been driving across the Slovakian border to crisis areas such as the city of Kherson in person for two years now.
My partner and I couldn't just stand by and watch - we had to do something. We work for the Red Cross and both have a slight helper syndrome.
Sascha Brandmüller, Organisator der Initiative
The two-person project is financed purely from donations. "Although we have always paid fuel costs out of our own pockets," says Brandmüller. In order to continue raising money, the two have now come up with something special: a charity concert on Whit Saturday (May 18, 7 pm) in the old Leibnitz cinema. The men's sextet "Gestern und Heut'" will be performing and all profits from the tickets (18 euros in advance, 26 euros at the box office) will go directly to the initiative.
"It's important to us to show our gratitude to people," says Brandmüller. Thanks to their commitment, they have already been able to deliver medicines and co. worth 50,000 euros to Ukraine. This also takes a lot of courage: the two have already felt the pressure waves from explosions in Kherson. "I get goosebumps when I think about what we've already experienced and seen," says Brandmüller.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.