Styrian couple show a big heart for Ukraine

The two-person project is financed purely from donations. "Although we have always paid fuel costs out of our own pockets," says Brandmüller. In order to continue raising money, the two have now come up with something special: a charity concert on Whit Saturday (May 18, 7 pm) in the old Leibnitz cinema. The men's sextet "Gestern und Heut'" will be performing and all profits from the tickets (18 euros in advance, 26 euros at the box office) will go directly to the initiative.