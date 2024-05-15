Gemini
Google equips search engine with AI functions
Google is enhancing its search engine and other services with artificial intelligence. AI-generated overviews of search results will soon be available to all users in the USA, with other countries to follow, announced CEO Sundar Pichai on Tuesday at the start of the Google I/O developer conference in Mountain View, California.
Functions of Google's AI model Gemini are available to two billion users. The new motto is "we do the Googling for you", said Liz Reid, the top manager responsible for Internet search. It is now possible to ask several questions in one search query.
Business model in danger
Several artificial intelligence start-ups are trying to compete more strongly with Google in Internet search. They are focusing on providing users with concrete answers more quickly instead of web links. If this kind of search behavior becomes commonplace, it could jeopardize Google's current business model, as the company still generates the majority of its revenue from links from advertisers that are placed next to the search results.
So far, however, AI competitors such as Perplexity AI have not been able to seriously challenge the internet giant's dominance in this business. Meanwhile, Google itself has already introduced a function that allows users to search the internet by simply circling an object in a photo or words on their smartphone display.
New functions "in the foreseeable future" in Europe
Another example was that it should be enough to feed the search with a picture of a faulty record player for the AI software to find solutions. The new AI-supported search will initially be introduced in English in the USA. However, it is set to come to Europe "in the foreseeable future".
The previous day, ChatGPT developer OpenAI had set the bar high for Google's announcements. OpenAI presented a ChatGPT version that can converse fluently with people and also recognize their state of mind.
Google has been experimenting with AI software for years, but the ChatGPT chatbot overtook the internet giant's software when it entered the market.
Google first demonstrated a version of its AI called "Project Astra" in a video on Tuesday, which can be used to converse without delay and ask questions about objects it sees via the smartphone camera.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.