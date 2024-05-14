Public prosecutor discontinues Meinl proceedings

"Intent cannot be proven"

The proceedings have now been discontinued, as the public prosecutor's office announced, because it was ultimately not possible to prove intent to damage investors' assets and unlawful enrichment: "Based on the results of extensive investigations, it was not possible to prove such intent with the probability required to bring charges, as it could not be refuted that the defendants themselves believed for a long time that MEL's business model was a good and promising one in the long term and would therefore also be financially advantageous for investors."