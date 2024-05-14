Vorteilswelt
Signal to Tuchel?

English report: Bayern interested in United captain

Nachrichten
14.05.2024 15:44

Bayern Munich are apparently interested in Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes. Both the player and the club are said not to be opposed to a transfer. Could the interest in the midfielder also be an indication that Tuchel might stay?

comment0 Kommentare

Fernandes is expected to stabilize the midfield in Munich. That is why Munich are said to have recently knocked on the door of the player and the club, as reported by "The Independent". The record champions have subsequently expressed optimism that they will be able to sign the Portuguese.

It could be a good opportunity for all sides. The player is said to be increasingly dissatisfied in Manchester after his recent mixed seasons. Munich are looking for a stabilizer in midfield and United could initiate a much-needed shake-up by selling their captain. After all, around 65 million euros are likely to be paid for the Portuguese.

Will Fernandes enable Tuchel to stay?
In England, interest in the 29-year-old is also being linked to the question of the Munich coach. There is speculation in the media that Fernandes could be a transfer that would enable the club to make a move for Thomas Tuchel. After all, the 50-year-old has repeatedly called for a new creative midfielder.

According to this, a further collaboration with the German is once again on the table. This rumor has been making the rounds ever more persistently since the rejections of Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann and Ralf Rangnick. Most recently, a number of leading players, including Manuel Neuer and Thomas Müller, are also said to have campaigned for Tuchel to stay. Should a Fernandes transfer now really pave the way for this?

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

