Glawischnig: “This is crossing the line”

In general, the duelists were also surprised that the politically left-wing media outlet "Standard" of all places made a big deal out of the Lena Schilling story. Andreas Mölzer asks: "What's going on in the left half of the empire?". Eva Glawischnig also adds: "A medium cannot publish this story. It's far too private." Mölzer, in turn, is critical of Lena Schilling: "If someone doesn't quite have the maturity for it, it's better to stay away from politics." Glawischnig, on the other hand, countered critically towards "Standard": "I'm angry. That was a private overstepping of boundaries. Transparency is great, but not under the comforter."