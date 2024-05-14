New investigations against Last Generation

However, the proceedings were discontinued and the provincial police directorate filed a report on suspicion of defamation. The case will be heard by the Vienna Administrative Court on June 25. "The costs of the proceedings alone will make you think twice beforehand as to whether you can prove the allegations. The fact that the Vienna Provincial Police Directorate (LPD) is now shouting 'defamation' in response to our complaint about the length and conditions of detention, instead of investigating the matter properly, says a lot about the underdeveloped culture of error within the police", criticized lawyer Clemens Lahner.