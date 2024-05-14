Vorteilswelt
New investigations

New investigations against Last Generation

Nachrichten
14.05.2024 06:54

The Vienna public prosecutor's office has initiated proceedings on suspicion of defamation against three Last Generation activists. The women had complained about their treatment in police custody. They stated that they had not been given any food for more than ten hours.

They were also denied contact with their lawyer after a protest action on November 22, 2023. In January, they appealed to the provincial administrative court. Following an investigation, the complaint also triggered criminal investigations into the officers involved on suspicion of abuse of office.

The costs of the proceedings alone will make you think twice about whether you can prove the allegations.

Anwalt Clemens Lahner

However, the proceedings were discontinued and the provincial police directorate filed a report on suspicion of defamation. The case will be heard by the Vienna Administrative Court on June 25. "The costs of the proceedings alone will make you think twice beforehand as to whether you can prove the allegations. The fact that the Vienna Provincial Police Directorate (LPD) is now shouting 'defamation' in response to our complaint about the length and conditions of detention, instead of investigating the matter properly, says a lot about the underdeveloped culture of error within the police", criticized lawyer Clemens Lahner.

Lawyer: "Every person has a good right"
He had already inspected the file and it was "every person's right" to complain about an official police action. The Last Generation speaks of attempts to "silence them." "And all because we are fighting for the right to survive," said spokeswoman Marina Hagen-Canaval, herself a defendant in the defamation proceedings. A total of 38 people accused in the group are currently under investigation (as of March 2024), including for criminal damage to property and serious damage to property.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

