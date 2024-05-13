Vorteilswelt
For two seasons

Now official: Tray Tuomie is the new VSV coach

13.05.2024 14:29

Krone readers have known it for a while, now it's official: American Tray Tuomie is the new head coach at VSV. The 56-year-old most recently led Ritten to the championship title in the Alps Hockey League - before that he worked as an assistant or head coach in the German DEL for ten years.

The time has come, VSV has announced its new head coach. As announced, it is 56-year-old Tray Tuomie, who is considered a motivator with a good connection to his players. Tuomie worked in the DEL for ten years and replaced VSV legend Mike Stewart as head coach in 2019 after three seasons as an assistant at Düsseldorf.

"Fast, offensive field hockey"
Most recently, he led Ritten to the Alps League title. Tuomie also has a German passport and speaks good German - he has signed for two seasons. "I prefer fast, offensive field hockey with four lines. It's very important to me that my team defends hard and consistently - you can only be successful with a strong defense," says Tuomie, describing his style.

Bischofberger with the KAC for the long term
As expected, the KAC has extended the contract of mainstay Johannes Bischofberger - by several years, although the contract includes opt-out options on both sides. It worked out, even though the 29-year-old had a great offer from the top league in Switzerland. Bischofberger: "The club really looked after me during my difficult time and gave me a helping hand. The past season was incredible and I'm looking forward to the future."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

