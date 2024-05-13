Now official: Tray Tuomie is the new VSV coach

Bischofberger with the KAC for the long term

As expected, the KAC has extended the contract of mainstay Johannes Bischofberger - by several years, although the contract includes opt-out options on both sides. It worked out, even though the 29-year-old had a great offer from the top league in Switzerland. Bischofberger: "The club really looked after me during my difficult time and gave me a helping hand. The past season was incredible and I'm looking forward to the future."