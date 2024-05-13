Will Flick also cancel?
Eberl on Bayern coach search: “That annoys us”
Sports director Max Eberl is annoyed that the search for a successor to Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich is still not over. "We said that we actually want to be finished in April if it takes until May, until May," said Eberl after the German soccer record champions' 2-0 win over VfL Wolfsburg. "Now we're in the middle of May and of course we're annoyed that it hasn't worked out the way we wanted it to."
As usual, Eberl did not comment on the names of potential new coaches. Former Munich coach Hansi Flick is considered a candidate. As is Roberto De Zerbi from Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion. "I won't comment on a single name until we really have the ink dry and the coach has signed," said Eberl.
According to TV channel Sport1, however, Flick will "very probably not" become coach in Munich again.
Leverkusen's master coach Xabi Alonso, DFB national coach Julian Nagelsmann and ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick do not see their future in Munich. Information has also leaked out about other rumored candidates. "There is a lot of support, not only from the media, but also from the protagonists themselves," said Eberl.
"Now, of course, we still have to try to find the best one. We are holding talks," said Eberl. "We are holding talks and want to try to find the new coach as quickly as possible." This is also important for squad planning.
Tuchel's departure off the table
After coach Thomas Tuchel was not officially dismissed around his last home game in Munich, Eberl did not want to respond to speculation about his continued employment. The agreement that Tuchel would leave the club in the summer had already been concluded when he took office in March, said the 50-year-old. "It was then confirmed again by both sides that this was the case and, accordingly, there is nothing else to say."
