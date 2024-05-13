Eberl on Bayern coach search: “That annoys us”

Tuchel's departure off the table

After coach Thomas Tuchel was not officially dismissed around his last home game in Munich, Eberl did not want to respond to speculation about his continued employment. The agreement that Tuchel would leave the club in the summer had already been concluded when he took office in March, said the 50-year-old. "It was then confirmed again by both sides that this was the case and, accordingly, there is nothing else to say."