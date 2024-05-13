Hoenig operated on today
Wife Annika: “Heinz is very scared”
Heinz Hoenig is to have an operation on his aorta and oesophagus on Monday. His wife Annika Hoenig says that he is incredibly scared. But she firmly believes in his will to live. Another concern is the cost of the operation. In any case, he has been refused health insurance cover.
Annika Hoenig (39), wife of actor Heinz Hoenig (72), spoke live on TV about her husband's condition on "stern TV am Sonntag".
She said that she received the news that the operation was to be carried out on Monday with joy, hope and a lot of fear: "Heinz is fighting and is brave. He is very scared, but also has a great will to live."
"Love is greater than everything"
The doctors had informed him well about the risks of the operations. "But he also knows that we stick together and that love is greater than anything that lies ahead," she said. "My strength is my love for my husband. When I can be with him, I recharge my batteries and feel good. He is my great protector and I have to protect him now." She spends every free minute at her husband's bedside.
Last Friday, Annika Hoenig found out that her application to join the statutory health insurance scheme had been rejected; the conditions were not met. She now doesn't know what to do next, she said.
150,000 euros from donations
Fans and fellow actors had donated more than 150,000 euros for Hoenig as part of a fundraising campaign.
Annika Hoenig expressed her gratitude. "He used to earn good money and could have made provisions, yes. But he always had to pay for everything himself - and at some point the reserves were used up," she said.
