Ländle teams start the season with three wins

Great jubilation for the Bludenz ladies! The hosts celebrated a 5:2 home win in their clash with newly promoted Brühl Mödlinger TC. After the singles, Mia Liepert was 3:2 in front - before the duel threatened to slip away in the final doubles. But both Camilla Gennaro (It) and Emma Leitner managed to prevail after losing the first set in the Champions Tiebreak, as did Denisa Pospisilova and Liepert.

The second division girls from TC Dornbirn got off to a great start. Even without their top players Tamira Paszek and Julia Grabher, they left no stone unturned against Hartberg and already had an unassailable 5:0 lead after the singles duels. Final score: 7:0!