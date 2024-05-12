Study with pregnant women
Salzburg sleep laboratory is looking for expectant mothers
The research team at the Salzburg Sleep Laboratory is preparing a study on sleep and memory in expectant mothers and is giving sleep tips for pregnancy and after birth. Participants are still being sought.
Are you familiar with the misery of poor sleep during pregnancy and have perhaps just tossed and turned from side to side yourself? Or is a friend complaining about it?
Poorer quality of sleep during pregnancy
According to studies, the quality of sleep decreases dramatically in up to 75 percent of pregnant women. This is often accompanied by memory problems. This could be caused not only by the hormonal imbalance, but also by the poorer quality of sleep.
Sleep tips: How moms can feel fresher
It's not just on Mother's Day that moms start the day feeling more rested: "A regular sleep-wake cycle is particularly important," says sleep researcher Kerstin Hödlmoser from the University of Salzburg. Also: Get enough fresh air and light during the day! Avoid stress before going to bed, involve the father in the care of newborns and put the cell phone away if possible.
Pregnant women often complain of sleep disorders and memory problems. However, systematic studies of these impairments are still very rare.
Kerstin Hödlmoser, Schlafforscherin
Researchers working with Hödlmoser now want to get to the bottom of sleep quality during pregnancy scientifically.
Details of the sleep study with 20 expectant mothers
The sleep laboratory is looking for 20 expectant mothers between the ages of 25 and 35 who are between the 8th and 14th week of pregnancy and, as a control group, 20 non-pregnant women who are not using hormonal contraception. All women will be followed for twelve months. Five test blocks of ten days each are planned. The memory and brain waves are recorded at home during sleep.
The participants will also receive financial compensation. All information about the study: sleepscience.at
