Salzburg sleep laboratory is looking for expectant mothers

Details of the sleep study with 20 expectant mothers

The sleep laboratory is looking for 20 expectant mothers between the ages of 25 and 35 who are between the 8th and 14th week of pregnancy and, as a control group, 20 non-pregnant women who are not using hormonal contraception. All women will be followed for twelve months. Five test blocks of ten days each are planned. The memory and brain waves are recorded at home during sleep.