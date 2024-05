Will you get through all this, Ms. Schilling?

The "Raimann" in Vienna-Meidling is one of those suburban coffee houses where a Melange costs less than 4 euros. And it is the favorite café of Christina Schilling, the mother of Lena Schilling, who describes herself as a native Viennese. "I often come here to read a book or newspapers," explains the social worker when we meet there on a Friday afternoon, "it's a great place to be anonymous." Lena Schilling sits next to her and drinks raspberry juice.