Hot on ice
The “thaw” in the ice rink must come to an end
At the end of April, it was time to temporarily put the skates back in the corner. Since then, the Linz AG ice arena has been experiencing a "thaw". The same problem every year: until August, ice skating enthusiasts have no opportunity to do their laps in the provincial capital.
The switch from ice skating to ice licking may be bearable for hobby skaters - but for all those who practice ice skating at top sporting level, a three-month forced break from sport means a major setback in the training calendar. The Linz ÖVP sees the absolute necessity of ice skating all year round. "In discussions with those responsible at the Union Eissportklub Linz, it quickly became clear that it would be a disaster for the athletes if they couldn't train for so long," says ÖVP local councillor Theresa Ganhör, underlining her call for an end to the thaw weeks at the ice rink.
The athletes have to move to Gmunden, Vienna, St. Pölten or Tyrol. This means that the journey alone is extremely arduous.
Theresa Ganhör, Linzer VP-Gemeinderätin
Incredible logistical effort for parents
For many parents, not being able to train on site also means an incredible logistical effort, as they usually have to travel to Gmunden or even further. Ganhör: "Linz AG's decision to always go into the summer break at the end of April does not do justice to Linz's reputation as a sports city."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
