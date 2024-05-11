The “thaw” in the ice rink must come to an end

The switch from ice skating to ice licking may be bearable for hobby skaters - but for all those who practice ice skating at top sporting level, a three-month forced break from sport means a major setback in the training calendar. The Linz ÖVP sees the absolute necessity of ice skating all year round. "In discussions with those responsible at the Union Eissportklub Linz, it quickly became clear that it would be a disaster for the athletes if they couldn't train for so long," says ÖVP local councillor Theresa Ganhör, underlining her call for an end to the thaw weeks at the ice rink.