Music and dancing at the harbor festival on the blue Wörthersee

Rhythms to dance to, classical but also unusual folk music and country music that gets you going - that's the sound of the harbor festival! After the record number of visitors on the first day, the atmosphere on the second day could not have been better, with a special highlight being the performance by Gran Tourismo on the Lido stage. These Carinthian parade pleasure rockers thrilled the audience with their soulful blues sounds. Music lovers also got their money's worth along the lakeside promenade: Wörtherseeklang, the Scharf siblings, Ivano Albano, the Gasper Belaj Trio, Kärnt'n Gluat, Musischmaus, the Fohnsdorfer Geigenmusi and Blues Miki & Anthony Basso provided musical entertainment for the crowds.