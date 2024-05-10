That was day two
Music and dancing at the harbor festival on the blue Wörthersee
Hearty music from the Alps-Adriatic region, the finest cuisine and a great atmosphere: that was the second day of the big harbor festival in Klagenfurt's Ostbucht. And on Saturday, a unique program awaits visitors once again.
Rhythms to dance to, classical but also unusual folk music and country music that gets you going - that's the sound of the harbor festival! After the record number of visitors on the first day, the atmosphere on the second day could not have been better, with a special highlight being the performance by Gran Tourismo on the Lido stage. These Carinthian parade pleasure rockers thrilled the audience with their soulful blues sounds. Music lovers also got their money's worth along the lakeside promenade: Wörtherseeklang, the Scharf siblings, Ivano Albano, the Gasper Belaj Trio, Kärnt'n Gluat, Musischmaus, the Fohnsdorfer Geigenmusi and Blues Miki & Anthony Basso provided musical entertainment for the crowds.
Colourful program on Saturday
Tomorrow, of course, sunny weather, a fantastic backdrop and a varied program await visitors. Sports enthusiasts can take part in the cherry blossom run before their visit to the harbor festival. The start is at 9 a.m. at the Klagenfurt lido; the award ceremony takes place afterwards on the Lido stage.
The program on Saturday:
- Villa Lido stage:
12-12.30 p.m.: Glantaler Spatzen
12.30-13.15: Cherry blossom run award ceremony
13.30-14 h: Reading uncle Christian with "Krone" reading fox
2.30-5 p.m.: Blues Miki & Anthony Basso
6-9 p.m.: Groovy Impact
- Children's program (2-7 p.m.):
Make-up corner, jugglers, monster scooter, bobby car, painting and crafts, bouncy castles, trampoline, slow train, Magic Klaus and much more.
- Music program (12-2 o'clock):
Die Loipersdorfer Spitzbuam, Geschwister Scharf, Wörtherseeklang, Gasper Belaj Trio, Kärnt'n Gluat, Musischmaus, Ivano Albano
For refreshment, athletes and visitors to the Alps-Adriatic Harbour Festival can sample the culinary mile: calamari, cevapcici, Wiener schnitzel, polenta or Baumkuchen, mini donuts and pancakes.
All this is available in the Ostbucht until Sunday ...
