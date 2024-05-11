Bundesliga in the ticker
Austria Lustenau vs BW Linz LIVE from 5pm
31st round of the domestic Bundesliga. Austria Lustenau must win against Blau Weiß Linz to avoid relegation. We will be reporting live from 5pm, see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
Farewell or endgame: For Austria Lustenau, the home match against Blau Weiß Linz on Saturday (17:00) will be a real all-or-nothing game. If the bottom team pick up the three points against the Upper Austrians and Altach lose at WSG Tirol in the parallel match, there will be a "final" for the season finale next week. If this does not happen, Lustenau's return to the 2nd division is sealed. Blau Weiß are still fighting for a place in the European Cup play-off.
Hope lives on
Lustenau recently won 2:0 in Bregenz against Wiener Austria. The fact that Altach lost 24 hours later extended the Green-Whites' stay in the top flight for the time being. Lustenau, who have been at the bottom of the table since round 6, have a positive record against Blau Weiß of all teams. Two 0-0 and one 2-0 home wins against the promoted team.
"Although our season hasn't gone so well so far, we haven't lost a game against them and haven't conceded a goal. So nothing stands in the way of a win," said Austria coach Andreas Heraf. The fact that his team has improved offensively in recent weeks provides further optimism. "We have finally rewarded ourselves with goals," said Heraf.
Of course, he will now also have to do without Lukas Fridrikas (torn capsule in his ankle) and Anderson (torn inner ligament in his knee), both of whom are out for the season. According to Heraf, the opponents have nothing left to lose. "They can now play freely. We have to counter them like we did in previous games and not let them develop." The Vorarlberg side will be particularly wary of ex-Lustenau striker Ronivaldo, who also scored for Linz in their 3-2 win at WSG the previous week.
A lot of work ahead
Blau-Weiß not only notched up their third win in a row, but also kept pace with Vienna Austria and WAC in the race for the two play-off places. The rivals face each other in a direct duel in Vienna on Saturday. Blau-Weiß will then face Austria in the final round at home.
According to Gerald Scheiblehner, a lot of work is needed to maintain the chance of a top-two finish. "An extremely difficult away game awaits us. Austria Lustenau will throw everything into the balance to make a final against Altach possible," said the BW coach. "We want to create the conditions for a cauldron in Linz with a win so that we still have a chance of a play-off game against Austria. It will be an open exchange of blows in which only a win will help both teams." Fabio Strauss is missing for Linz due to suspension.
