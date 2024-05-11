Austria Lustenau vs BW Linz LIVE from 5pm

Of course, he will now also have to do without Lukas Fridrikas (torn capsule in his ankle) and Anderson (torn inner ligament in his knee), both of whom are out for the season. According to Heraf, the opponents have nothing left to lose. "They can now play freely. We have to counter them like we did in previous games and not let them develop." The Vorarlberg side will be particularly wary of ex-Lustenau striker Ronivaldo, who also scored for Linz in their 3-2 win at WSG the previous week.