Villach man attacked girlfriend with glass bottle

Face covered in blood

"When the police officers arrived at the scene, they saw the 52-year-old woman coming out of the apartment with a face covered in blood," said the police. A short time later, the officers were also able to find the 29-year-old in the stairwell of the apartment building. The Villach man was handcuffed. The 29-year-old was not only banned from entering and approaching, he was also reported to the public prosecutor's office in Klagenfurt.