52-year-old woman injured
Villach man attacked girlfriend with glass bottle
A violent relationship dispute broke out in a Villach apartment on Ascension Day. A 29-year-old man attacked his girlfriend with his fists and a glass bottle. She was able to flee from her tormentor.
Shortly after 1 p.m. on Thursday, the Villach couple got into an argument. The 29-year-old first attacked his girlfriend with his fists and then grabbed a glass bottle and attacked the 52-year-old again. The woman from Villach was able to escape from her boyfriend's clutches and alert the police.
Face covered in blood
"When the police officers arrived at the scene, they saw the 52-year-old woman coming out of the apartment with a face covered in blood," said the police. A short time later, the officers were also able to find the 29-year-old in the stairwell of the apartment building. The Villach man was handcuffed. The 29-year-old was not only banned from entering and approaching, he was also reported to the public prosecutor's office in Klagenfurt.
The 52-year-old woman, who told the officers that she had consumed alcohol with her boyfriend before the argument, was taken to Villach Hospital by the ambulance service with injuries.
