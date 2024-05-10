Gastein veteran:
“I just want back what I once had!”
Locked out for more than 780 days - Rudi Mitterhofer sues the municipality of Bad Gastein. The Krampus mask carver and collector was unable to drive to his workshop during the renovation of the hotel ensemble on Straubingerplatz...
The opening of the hotels on Straubingerplatz in December 2023 was a milestone" - this is how the reports about the hotels on Straubingerplatz in Bad Gastein, which opened last year, read. Construction has been underway in the heart of Bad Gastein since spring 2021. The building site was cramped, dusty and historic. The immediate neighbors, Straubingerplatz 1, had noise and dirt right outside the window - the "Krone" reported several times. The neighbors' first complaint will soon be heard in court. More could follow.
The reason: Rudi Mitterhofer was unable to access his workshop and warehouse during the entire construction period. He is seeking around 40,000 euros from the municipality of Bad Gastein through legal action. Mitterhofer is fighting municipal decrees for traffic and parking during the construction work.
Water flows through camp, further lawsuits could follow
"I just want justice," explains the Gastein veteran. The now ex-mayor Gerhard Steinbauer (ÖVP) did not take his complaints seriously over the years. "I couldn't drive to the workshop for more than 780 days," says Mitterhofer. The former restaurateur has made a name for himself as a Krampus mask carver and collector. It is his source of income in addition to his small pension. He bought the former photography business in the basement of the building to pursue his passion.
However, the misery began earlier: in 2019, the municipality carried out sewer work for the future hotel construction. Since then, water has been running through Mitterhofer's rooms. His workshop has been unusable since last year. Here, too, he was denied a hearing and compensation. "We're looking into what legal steps we can take," says the crestfallen man. "I just want back what I once had!"
