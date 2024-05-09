ÖHB men celebrate a lackluster victory in Georgia

The period after the restart belonged to Austria. Wing Sebastian Frimmel alone scored four goals in the first five minutes and Georgia were unable to recover from their 18:12 lead, making it 23:17 for the visitors after 48 minutes. However, the home side - supported by a great goalkeeper Zurab Tsintsadze - benefited from the Austrians' lack of consistency and even came as close as one goal to the ÖHB side three minutes before the end. Former champion Janko Bozovic provided a halfway conciliatory finish with a directly converted free throw from an acute angle at the final whistle.