“Believe in yourself! Then you can achieve great things”

Mr. Pfaff, there are 37 days to go until the EURO kicks off. Who is your favorite for the title this time?

Jean-Marie Pfaff: I'm not a clairvoyant, this question can only be answered seriously after the group stage. Because soccer is full of surprises these days. Who would have thought that we would win in Germany in 2023 for the first time in 69 years and then beat the Germans 2:0 in Vienna? Nobody!