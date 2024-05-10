Ex-NHL crack Holzer
The 99ers caught a big fish in the net
The squad planning at the 99ers ice hockey club continues apace. With the German Korbinian Holzer, the team from Graz has brought a great deal of experience on board. However, a defender and a goalie are still to come. There is (still) a question mark behind Lukas Haudum. But things are looking good.
"We could prepare the ice for all I care," laughed Herbert Jerich into the phone on his way to Italy on the holiday. The new president of the Graz ice hockey club is eager for the new season. The team will meet for the first time on August 1, shortly after which they will actually take to the ice.
And the 99ers are taking shape. Korbinian Holzer is the next big hit! The 36-year-old defenseman (190 cm tall and weighing around 100 kilos) has 206 games in the NHL and 257 in the German league to his name. "Korbinian is a great catch. The team has to decide for itself, but with his experience he is a candidate for the captaincy," enthuses Jerich.
But how do you get such a talented player to Graz? "We presented him with a list of our squad, explained our goals and visions to him. And that the 99ers 2.0 are in the fast lane. When you get a firecracker like that, you've probably done a lot of things right in the off-season," says Jerich proudly.
A defenseman and a goalie still to come
Holzer is the eleventh addition to the Styrian capital. "Our squad is 99.5 percent complete, and we're proud of that too. A defender is still to come. And a goalkeeper," says the new president. "With the goalie, everything is more or less signed and sealed. But the ink isn't dry yet."
A big question mark for many fans is Lukas Haudum. The 26-year-old has already signed, but has an exit clause for the top leagues after the World Cup. "I've spoken to Lukas. His girlfriend and he feel very comfortable in Graz and have almost finished furnishing their apartment," says Jerich. An important and perhaps telling follow-up: "He said I shouldn't worry too much about it."
So the hope is justified that Haudum will start the preparation with the 99ers. This will include a training camp in Kitzbühel. The "Energie Steiermark Trophy", which will feature top teams from the DEL, will also serve as an important yardstick.
