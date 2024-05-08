Megaproject RHESI
A milestone for the RHESI flood protection project
On Wednesday, the Council of Ministers gave the go-ahead for the RHESI flood protection project. The state treaty with Switzerland is to be signed as early as next week. The excavators could start work from 2027.
It's done! With the decision of the Council of Ministers, the largest flood protection project ever implemented in Austria is finally on track. A great day for Vorarlberg and a great day for all those who have supported and promoted the billion-euro project from the very beginning. Specifically, at the government meeting on Wednesday, the responsible minister Norbert Totschnig (ÖVP) was authorized to sign the state treaty with Switzerland that has been negotiated over the past few years. The 15a agreement between the federal government and the state of Vorarlberg regarding financing was also approved.
The state of Vorarlberg will bear 25 percent of Austria's share, up to a maximum of 274 million euros over a period of 25 years. The remaining costs of around 820 million euros will be covered by the federal government, and 18.6 million euros will also be invested in the maintenance of the existing plants. If the Swiss share is added, the investment volume amounts to around two billion euros.
The RHESI project is of crucial importance for the safety of thousands of people on both sides of the Rhine. As soon as the state treaty is ratified, the project can be submitted.
Markus Wallner, Landeshauptmann Vorarlberg
Bild: Mathis Fotografie
State treatyto be signed soon
The state treaty is due to be signed as early as next week, with Finance Minister Magnus Brunner and Governor Markus Wallner (both ÖVP) signing the 15a agreement at the same time.
Better flood protection, more habitat for animals and plants, protection of the drinking water supply: Austria's largest flood protection project to date brings all of this under one roof.
Johannes Rauch, Gesundheitsminister und früherer Vorarlberger Umweltlandesrat
Bild: APA/Georg Hochmuth
Many politicians have worked on RHESI in recent years, first and foremost Markus Wallner and Johannes Rauch (Greens), the long-standing provincial councillor for the environment and now Minister of Health. For both of them, it is also a personal triumph. In this context, Wallner spoke of a generational project that is "of the utmost importance" for flood safety in Vorarlberg. For Rauch, RHESI is the "right answer to the climate crisis" and the decision in the Council of Ministers marks a "historic day for Vorarlberg".
Without flood protection, many families in Austria would not have a safe home. This is why the federal government is constantly investing in new flood protection projects. With the comprehensive RHESI investments, we are making the living space along the Rhine safer. We are not only protecting houses, apartments and businesses - we are also, and above all, protecting people.
Finanzminister Magnus Brunner
Bild: Zwefo
Once RHESI has been realized, such a scenario would be impossible. In addition, RHESI is also the largest renaturation project in Europe - the Rhine "water highway" is to become an ecologically valuable habitat again, which will also serve the people in the region for local recreation. Although many conservationists would have liked an even larger solution, including more extensive flood zones, RHESI is by no means a lazy compromise.
300,000 people at risk from flooding
The fear of a flood of the century in the Rhine Valley has been around for decades and has recently grown due to the climate-related increase in extreme weather events. The potential damage is indeed terrifying: a 300-year flood would endanger 300,000 people in the Rhine Valley and cause 13 billion euros in damage - the term "catastrophe" does not adequately describe this event.
Facts & figures about Rhesi
- The RHESI project covers a 26 km section of the river from the mouth of the Ill to Lake Constance. In future, the Rhine will be able to discharge a 300-year flood of 4300 m³/s without damage.
- The ecology of the Rhine will also be significantly improved. For example, three core habitats, so-called stepping stones, with widths of up to 380 meters will support the river ecology. This will also create recreational space.
- The total costs for both countries amount to around 2 billion euros. The financial requirement of the Republic of Austria is around 1.1 billion euros.
- The 15a agreement stipulates that the state of Vorarlberg will bear 25% (around EUR 270 million) of the costs incurred by the Republic of Austria. 75% of the total costs for planning, execution and completion will be borne by the federal government.
- Following ratification of the state treaty in Austria and Switzerland and the completion of a cross-border environmental impact assessment, construction work is expected to begin in 2027.
The fear of legal objections
If everything goes according to plan, construction work could begin as early as 2027 and last around 20 years. However, RHESI is not quite in the clear yet. If there are any objections, the project could still end up before the Supreme Court - a scenario that nobody could wish for.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.