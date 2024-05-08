A milestone for the RHESI flood protection project

It's done! With the decision of the Council of Ministers, the largest flood protection project ever implemented in Austria is finally on track. A great day for Vorarlberg and a great day for all those who have supported and promoted the billion-euro project from the very beginning. Specifically, at the government meeting on Wednesday, the responsible minister Norbert Totschnig (ÖVP) was authorized to sign the state treaty with Switzerland that has been negotiated over the past few years. The 15a agreement between the federal government and the state of Vorarlberg regarding financing was also approved.