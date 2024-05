BMW M4 CS: Powerful super sports car for the road

The Munich-based company is launching the M4 mid-range sports car as a special "CS" model. The lightweight variant is visually and technically based on the limited top-of-the-range CSL version and also adopts its 550 hp straight-six engine (from the BMW Group plant in Steyr), which accelerates the coupé to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds and allows a top speed of up to 302 km/h.