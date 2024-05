The project of the century on the Inn starts here

There have been plenty of fateful days: in August 2005, the Inn rises to 6.58 meters near Innsbruck, the highest level since 1871. Evacuations are necessary in Wörgl, Angath and Langkampfen. In June 2019, after a cold May, the snow melts in full, around 500 hectares of land are flooded and the level in Schwaz rises to 5.42 meters (from 5.90 meters it floods large areas of the city). In August 2023, the situation becomes critical again, a genoa low brings almost a 30-year flood (Brixlegg gauge).