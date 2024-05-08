After Innsbruck election: Almost in single digits, but no matter!

Focus on the national elections?

In practice, this means that those who have always made and continue to make eyes at the party will not be ignored in the future - see the current list compilation in the five Tyrolean regional constituencies (7A to 7E) for the National Council elections. Once again, more consideration was given to alliances and to men and women and less to signals of renewal, courage and reorganization. This chosen path can only be judged to be the right one if you walk it with your eyes closed.