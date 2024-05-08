Disturbance of the night's rest
Poor sleep due to constant pain
25 to 30 percent of Austrians suffer from problems falling asleep and sleeping through the night. Pain is often the cause when sleep is disturbed. It is therefore important to find out quickly what is causing the discomfort. Tips on how to find your way back to the land of dreams more easily.
Have you ever been unable to sleep because of pain, or do you have the feeling that it is even worse after a bad night? Aches and pains and a good night's sleep are closely linked: That is, pain can cause poor sleep, and inadequate sleep can slow healing or worsen symptoms.
Pain as a warning signal
Pain acts as a "wake-up call", waking us from sleep to protect us from further damage. This is why patients with pain often suffer from difficulty sleeping through the night and have a disturbed sleep architecture that is characterized by frequent phase changes between deep and superficial sleep.
This sometimes leads to a vicious circle. And this worsens the suffering over time. Pain can lead to the following:
- Difficulty falling asleep. In order to fall asleep, the nervous system needs to calm down. People with chronic pain typically have a more active nervous system.
- When the sleep cycle is disrupted, you don't get enough REM sleep, in which the brain and body fully relax. Increased susceptibility to illness is possible as a result.
- It can be difficult to lie in the normal sleeping position.
- Worries that the pain will have a negative effect on sleep make it even more difficult to fall asleep.
- If the problem affects your mood, this can lead to excessive tension in the body, making it difficult to fall asleep.
Break the pain-sleep cycle! It is important to see a doctor early on in order to initiate the right treatments for pain. Sleep hygiene should also be improved. This is your best chance of getting a good night's sleep:
- Spend time outside and on the move during the day while it is still light. This helps to balance your internal body clock. At night, the darkness will make you feel sleepy and ready for sleep.
- Don't eat anything late at night. Otherwise your digestion will be stimulated, which can keep you awake. It is advisable not to eat anything at least two hours before going to bed. You should also stay away from caffeinated drinks and alcohol so as not to disturb your sleep.
- Avoid watching TV or being on your cell phone or computer in the evening.
- Maintain a routine bedtime. Try to get up and go to bed at roughly the same times every day. Getting up at the same time is particularly important as it helps to re-establish the correct day-night rhythm.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.