Single-family homes were 4 percent cheaper in 2023

Cheapest in Burgenland, most expensive in Vienna

The cheapest houses were in Burgenland and Lower Austria at an average of EUR 209,770 and EUR 277,113 respectively, while the most expensive were in Tyrol at EUR 795,394 and Vienna at EUR 803,423. As the number of transactions fell in all federal states and prices also declined on average, only €3.28 billion was spent on single-family homes in 2023, compared to around €4.1 billion in 2021 and 2022.