Disparaging statements
Disparaging statements: judge threatens Trump with imprisonment
In the trial over alleged hush money payments, the court has once again sentenced former US President Donald Trump to pay a fine and threatened him with a prison sentence. A fine of 1000 dollars was once again imposed on Monday.
A prison sentence was the last resort for him, but Trump's constant and deliberate disregard of court orders was a direct attack on the law, said Judge Juan Merchan. "I don't want to impose jail time and I've done everything I can to avoid it. But I will if I have to."
Disparaging remarks
Trump has repeatedly made disparaging public comments about the court and those involved in the trial, each of which has earned him fines. Most recently, he questioned the independence of the court by claiming in an interview that 95 percent of the court was made up of supporters of the Democratic Party. He himself is a member of the Republican Party.
Hush money during the election campaign
Trump is on trial for payments to women with whom the married ex-president is alleged to have had an affair. Although hush money payments are not punishable in the USA, they can be if they are incorrectly accounted for and were intended to prevent headlines in an election campaign and thus influence it.
