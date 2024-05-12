Mothers of origin: When birth is a farewell

But they all have one thing in common: they are convinced that their child would be better off somewhere else. "It's a decision made out of love for the child. They never forget it and will always remain moms," says Reis. These are often suppressed pregnancies that are only noticed late or are associated with a great deal of shame. For financial, religious or personal reasons - or simply because they are too young. In other cases, mental illness or violent relationships play a role. "Often the woman can't detach herself from her partner, but doesn't want to bring a child into the situation," explains Reis.