Lost balaclava convicts burglars

"We should come on a trip," said the 31-year-old Slovakian, who had to answer to the Linz judge with his Czech friend (32) for the theft of a 205-kilogram safe from the well-known Romantikhotel Guglwald in Vorderweißenbach. The unemployed and indebted friends were given gloves and balaclavas for the outing, which had been "organized" by two other Czechs who had also been caught in the meantime.