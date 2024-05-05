The whole of Tyrol can be proud of the Gauder parade

From the hop wagon to the "ancient music band"

The highlights? It would be inappropriate to single out any of them, as all 98 formations had their charm: the historic stagecoach with the Zell am Ziller church choir "in its luggage", the traditional costume bearers from Vorarlberg with their black hats, the hop wagon of the local brewery, the Vorderthiersee music band founded in 1799 (!) or their music comrades from Neustift near Brixen, whose average age of 24 years showed: all this has a future, it goes on!