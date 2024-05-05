Three vacationers missing
Three badly decomposed bodies found in Mexico
Four bodies were found on a cliff in the Mexican state of Baja California on Friday. Three of them are believed to be tourists from Australia and the USA who have been missing since the end of April (see video above).
According to the authorities, the fourth body has nothing to do with the recent disappearance of the tourists. The bodies are already in an "advanced stage of decomposition". However, due to the clothing and "specific physical characteristics", it is very likely that they are the three missing men, said public prosecutor Maria Elena Andrade on Saturday.
Never arrived at accommodation
The Australian brothers Jake and Callum Robinson and their friend Jack Carter from the USA have not been seen in Mexico since April 27. They had planned a vacation near the coastal town of Ensenada. However, according to the brothers' mother, they never arrived at the accommodation they had booked.
Vehicle burnt down
The Mexican authorities have already arrested three suspects and are working with the FBI and the Australian embassy. They are currently investigating whether the suspected deaths of the three tourists could be linked to an attempt to steal their car. The burnt vehicle was found near the bodies.
Baja California is a popular vacation destination for surfers, but is also heavily affected by drug violence.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.