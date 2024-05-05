Vorteilswelt
Three vacationers missing

Three badly decomposed bodies found in Mexico

Nachrichten
05.05.2024 16:38

Four bodies were found on a cliff in the Mexican state of Baja California on Friday. Three of them are believed to be tourists from Australia and the USA who have been missing since the end of April (see video above).

comment0 Kommentare

According to the authorities, the fourth body has nothing to do with the recent disappearance of the tourists. The bodies are already in an "advanced stage of decomposition". However, due to the clothing and "specific physical characteristics", it is very likely that they are the three missing men, said public prosecutor Maria Elena Andrade on Saturday.

Never arrived at accommodation
The Australian brothers Jake and Callum Robinson and their friend Jack Carter from the USA have not been seen in Mexico since April 27. They had planned a vacation near the coastal town of Ensenada. However, according to the brothers' mother, they never arrived at the accommodation they had booked.

The three men had been surfing at "La Bocana" beach before they disappeared. (Bild: AFP/Guillermo Arias)
The three men had been surfing at "La Bocana" beach before they disappeared.
(Bild: AFP/Guillermo Arias)
(Bild: AFP/Guillermo Arias)
(Bild: AFP/Guillermo Arias)
Investigation work at the site (Bild: AFP/Guillermo Arias)
Investigation work at the site
(Bild: AFP/Guillermo Arias)

Vehicle burnt down
The Mexican authorities have already arrested three suspects and are working with the FBI and the Australian embassy. They are currently investigating whether the suspected deaths of the three tourists could be linked to an attempt to steal their car. The burnt vehicle was found near the bodies.

Baja California is a popular vacation destination for surfers, but is also heavily affected by drug violence.

